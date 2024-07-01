Claudia Salomon reappointed as President of the ICC International Court of Arbitration

Ms. Salomon, who made history in 2021 as the first woman to hold this position, will continue to lead the Court, which now includes 191 members from 119 jurisdictions.

The ICC World Council conducted the elections on 11 June in Paris, adhering to the ICC constitution and the Court's statutes. Ms. Salomon's reappointment follows a successful first term characterised by significant achievements and an expanding global presence.

Impactful Leadership and Future Vision

Expressing her gratitude, Ms. Salomon stated, "I am deeply honoured to be reappointed as President of the ICC Court. I’m proud of the significant strides we have taken to expand our global reach and deliver the highest level of service, focused on the evolving needs of the parties. I look forward to continuing this momentum, working with the Court Members from around the world to continue our gold standard of dispute prevention and resolution services."

For her upcoming term from 1 July 2024 to 30 June 2027, the Court will comprise the president, 19 vice-presidents, and 170 members from 119 countries. The new appointments include seven vice-presidents and 121 members, representing 84 countries, including 12 new jurisdictions: Angola, Azerbaijan, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Kyrgyzstan, Macau, Moldova, Oman, Uganda, Uruguay, and Zambia.

Emphasis on Diversity and Representation

The ICC has made concerted efforts to ensure generational, gender, and geographical diversity within its membership. The new Court appointments reflect this commitment, with 35 members and vice-presidents from Africa, 61 from Asia-Pacific, 22 from the Middle East, 62 from Europe, 26 from Latin America, and eight from Anglo-America. Women now represent approximately 51% of the Court, with 97 female and 94 male members.

This focus on diversity underscores the ICC's dedication to creating a representative body that mirrors the global business community it serves. Sixteen of the new members and vice-presidents come from the ICC Young Arbitration and ADR Forum (YAAF), highlighting the ICC YAAF community as a robust career platform in arbitration.

New Vice-Presidents

The seven new vice-presidents are:

Isaiah Bozimo (Nigeria/United Kingdom) : Partner at Broderick Bozimo and Company, Abuja

: Partner at Broderick Bozimo and Company, Abuja Julie Bédard (Canada/France) : Partner and Head of Skadden’s International Litigation and Arbitration Group for the Americas

: Partner and Head of Skadden’s International Litigation and Arbitration Group for the Americas Stavros Brekoulakis (Greece) : Michael & Laura Hwang Professor in International Arbitration at the National University of Singapore; Arbitrator at 3 Verulam Buildings (Gray’s Inn) in London

: Michael & Laura Hwang Professor in International Arbitration at the National University of Singapore; Arbitrator at 3 Verulam Buildings (Gray’s Inn) in London Valeria Galíndez (Brazil/Argentina) : Partner at Galíndez Arb in São Paulo

: Partner at Galíndez Arb in São Paulo Carmen Martinez Lopez (Spain/United Kingdom) : Partner at Three Crowns in Madrid

: Partner at Three Crowns in Madrid May Tai (Malaysia) : Independent arbitrator and Consultant with Herbert Smith Freehills in Hong Kong

: Independent arbitrator and Consultant with Herbert Smith Freehills in Hong Kong Marieke van Hooijdonk (Netherlands): Partner at A&O Shearman

The president and 19 vice-presidents form the Bureau of the Court.

For more details, the full list of ICC Court members can be accessed on the ICC’s official website. This reappointment marks a continued journey towards enhancing the Court's global influence and operational excellence.