Clarke Willmott's Manchester office expands

Billy Poulter, with a wealth of experience in housebuilding and real estate development, joins from a background that includes roles in two law firms and the Homes and Communities Agency (now Homes England). His expertise lies in advising developers, housebuilders, and public sector entities on land acquisitions and sales for development, particularly on projects involving collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Kevin Richardson, the other new partner, brings his specialized knowledge in property law to Clarke Willmott. His recent integration into the firm follows the sale of his own law firm, adding a unique perspective to the commercial property team. With in-house experience at property development companies and various law firms, Richardson contributes a valuable depth of understanding to the team.

These appointments underscore the strength of Clarke Willmott's Manchester office in the property sector. The office boasts a robust property offering, led by four esteemed senior partners with extensive experience in both commercial and residential aspects of the field.

Expressing enthusiasm about the new additions, Ed Foulkes, the head of Clarke Willmott's Manchester office, stated, "We are excited about this double partner appointment for our fast-growing commercial property team in Manchester, which demonstrates the commitment we have to the sector. Both Billy and Kevin join with impressive credentials, and we look forward to seeing them in action for our clients."

The move reflects Clarke Willmott's dedication to staying at the forefront of the legal landscape, ensuring clients receive top-tier expertise in property law and development. With these strategic additions, the Manchester office is poised to continue its trajectory of growth and success in the dynamic real estate market.