Clarke Willmott wins Regenda panel bid

Clarke Willmott LLP has successfully secured a prominent position on The Regenda Group’s legal services framework, earning a spot on all four available lots. The Regenda Group, a leading social housing provider in the North West of England, has named Clarke Willmott among a select group of law firms appointed to its legal panel. This new framework, valued at £10 million, will run for four years and marks a significant expansion of Clarke Willmott’s role with Regenda.

Previously, Clarke Willmott worked with Regenda under one lot, but the firm's latest success sees them appointed across all key areas: Corporate, Governance, Financial & Securitisation; Housing Management and Commercial; Property, Development & Construction; and Employment. This expanded remit allows the firm to offer comprehensive legal services across Regenda’s diverse operations.

The framework will be led by Lindsay Felstead, Clarke Willmott’s senior social housing partner, who co-heads the firm’s social housing sector alongside Vicky Kells. Felstead expressed her excitement about the new appointment, stating, “We are delighted to have been reappointed to the Regenda framework and to expand our remit with the organisation. Not only did we retain an important lot, we also gained three more, which is a great testament to our work and the services we provide. It’s fantastic to be appointed across the board and offer a ‘one-stop shop.’”

The Regenda Group, established in 2001, is primarily known as a social housing provider but also operates across various sectors, including housing and construction, care and support, and education, training, and careers. Their decision to appoint Clarke Willmott across all four lots reflects confidence in the firm’s ability to support their wide-ranging needs.

Clarke Willmott’s national social housing team is among the largest in the UK, serving over 100 Registered Providers, social landlords, and major frameworks across England and Wales. Their extensive client base includes housing associations, local authorities, and arms-length management organisations (ALMOs).

This latest achievement further solidifies Clarke Willmott’s reputation as a leading legal partner in the social housing sector, enabling them to continue delivering high-quality legal support to Regenda and other clients across the country.