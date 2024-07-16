Clarke Willmott takes part in Couch to Carbon Zero initiative

Clarke Willmott LLP participated in the Couch to Carbon Zero initiative, a virtual training program designed to help busy teams make incremental changes towards sustainability. This initiative aims to engage staff in net-zero strategies through short, easily digestible videos and cheat sheets covering various topics such as recycling, banking, energy, clothing, and gadgets.

Key Highlights:

Participants from Clarke Willmott's seven regional offices reported a significant increase in their understanding of sustainability topics, with average comprehension scores rising from 5.3 to 8.9. Training Format: The Couch to Carbon Zero program offered bite-sized, daily sessions over 10 days, making it easy for staff to integrate sustainable practices into their routines both at work and at home.

Leadership and Coordination: Karen Higgins, Clarke Willmott's Head of ESG, spearheaded the initiative as part of the firm's broader ESG strategy and its goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040.

Positive Feedback: The initiative received enthusiastic participation and positive feedback from the staff, highlighting its practicality and engagement.

Statements:

Karen Higgins, Head of ESG at Clarke Willmott: “We were delighted with the take-up and the success of our Couch to Carbon Zero ‘10 Day Sprint’ which provided staff with practical and easily actionable ideas on how to be more sustainable both in the office and at home. Most people have good intentions when it comes to making sustainable choices but it’s very easy to get waylaid and fall into habits which aren’t planet-friendly. The sessions were only a few minutes long each day, so easy to consume but most importantly, informative and engaging. We’re looking at doing more and more initiatives like this to help engage and excite our staff in sustainability. Our net zero strategy requires everyone to join in and so it’s important for us to make that as easy as possible for our busy people. Clarke Willmott incorporates its ESG principles into every aspect of our firm’s operations and legal services. It’s about fostering a responsible business culture and minimising our impact on the environment as well as adding value to the communities we work in.”

Sonia Lakshman, Co-founder of Couch to Carbon Zero: “We loved working with Clarke Willmott for many reasons, but high amongst them was that they really care. It was clear to us that not only are they absolutely serious about their path to net zero and being able to support their clients on the same, it was also very important to them for their people to feel confident and equipped in this new picture, truly able to contribute. We had a fantastic Sprint, with great engagement and we’re looking forward to continuing the journey with the Clarke Willmott teams.”

Clarke Willmott LLP’s involvement in the Couch to Carbon Zero initiative underscores its commitment to environmental sustainability and highlights the firm’s proactive approach to embedding ESG principles in its operations and client services. By equipping its staff with the knowledge and tools needed to make sustainable choices, Clarke Willmott is fostering a responsible business culture and advancing towards its goal of net-zero emissions by 2040.