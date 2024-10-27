Clarke Willmott supports employers with new law

Clarke Willmott LLP has launched a detailed compliance pack to help employers prepare for the upcoming Worker Protection (Amendment of Equality Act 2010) Act 2023, effective from 26 October 2024. This legislation places a positive duty on employers to take reasonable steps to prevent workplace sexual harassment, covering not only colleagues but also third parties like clients and customers. The law firm’s advice pack includes an updated harassment policy, risk assessments, and training guides, aimed at ensuring businesses meet these new obligations.

Paula Squire, employment team partner, explained that the pack simplifies the guidelines, offering employers model policies, investigation procedures, and training materials. The new legislation allows for tribunals to increase compensation by up to 25% if employers fail to comply, making the guidance crucial for businesses aiming to fulfill their responsibilities. The pack aligns with the updated 8-step guidance from the Equality and Human Rights Commission, covering everything from policy development to monitoring actions. This ensures that employers can proactively address and prevent sexual harassment in their workplaces.