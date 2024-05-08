Clarke Willmott stands in solidarity for action for Brain Injury Week

This annual campaign serves as a crucial platform to raise awareness about the diverse causes and profound impacts of brain injuries, spanning from road traffic accidents to brain tumours.

Scheduled from May 20th to 26th, this year's Action for Brain Injury Week adopts the theme "A Life Re-Written," encapsulating the profound and often unexpected ways in which brain injuries reshape individuals' lives. The campaign aims to shed light on the realities of life post-brain injury, emphasising the challenges individuals face in rebuilding careers, relationships, and identities.

Throughout the week, Clarke Willmott will spotlight stories of resilience and post-traumatic growth among brain injury survivors, underscoring the importance of support and rehabilitation in facilitating positive outcomes. Lee Hart, partner and personal injury team manager at Clarke Willmott, emphasises the disruptive nature of brain injuries, which can abruptly derail life plans and prompt a reassessment of priorities.

Partner Philip Edwards, an Accredited Brain Injury Specialist, echoes Hart's sentiments, emphasising the enduring impact of brain injuries on individuals' lives. Philip Edwards, who has been a staunch advocate for Headway's initiatives for three decades, emphasises the need for heightened awareness and support for brain injury survivors.

Clarke Willmott's dedicated team of brain injury solicitors prioritises early rehabilitation and support for clients, ensuring their needs are met throughout the litigation process. From medical treatment and rehabilitation to compensation for loss of earnings, the firm is committed to securing comprehensive support for individuals affected by brain injuries.

Colin Morris, director of communications at Headway, highlights the importance of sharing inspiring stories and fostering dialogue around the realities of life post-brain injury. Through surveys and storytelling, the charity aims to raise awareness and encourage support for those impacted by brain injuries.

As Action for Brain Injury Week approaches, Clarke Willmott and Headway invite individuals to join the campaign, advocating for greater understanding, support, and resilience in the face of life-altering brain injuries.