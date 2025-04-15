Clarke Willmott showcases strong ESG commitment

National law firm Clarke Willmott LLP has made noteworthy strides in its commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles for the 2024/5 period. As part of this enhanced ESG framework, the firm has focused on promoting workplace inclusivity, supporting local communities, and significantly reducing its environmental footprint. Karen Higgins, head of ESG at Clarke Willmott, emphasises that commitment to ESG is increasingly important to both investors and consumers who are looking for businesses that are responsible and sustainable. “ESG is vital to the firm's long-term success, driving positive change in communities and the environment while reflecting our commitment to ethical practices and a more diverse workplace,” she said.

In terms of environmental achievements, Clarke Willmott has verified its net-zero target for 2040 and successfully relocated offices to lower its carbon emissions. The Bristol office, which moved to Assembly C last year, downsized by 65 per cent, achieving a remarkable improvement from an energy rating of D to EPC A. Similarly, the Cardiff office relocated to Callaghan Square, benefiting from easy access to public transport. The firm’s “Small Change, Big Difference” campaign has even been shortlisted in the best ESG initiative category at this year’s People in Law Awards, with winners announced on 1st May. “Achieving net-zero verification for our 2040 target and reducing emissions through initiatives like office relocations shows our dedication to real, measurable change,” added Karen Higgins.

The firm also demonstrated a strong commitment to community engagement, with 500 volunteered hours last year, contributing nearly £200,000 to various charities. Daniel Jones, director of HR at Clarke Willmott, states, “Through partnerships with local charities, volunteering efforts, and fundraising initiatives, the firm continues to make a meaningful impact.” The firm has committed to social mobility, mentoring 19 students via the Social Mobility Foundation and offering support to an additional 24 with employability skills and career advice. In addition, Clarke Willmott has engaged in tree planting in Cardiff, raised green spaces in Bristol, and facilitated matched funding and volunteering days for its staff.

When discussing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (ED&I), another critical aspect of the ESG framework, Daniel Jones notes the ongoing progress. “Through initiatives like reverse mentoring and hosting events that promote dialogue, we’re taking meaningful steps to foster an inclusive culture within the firm and the wider legal profession,” he says. He further explains that signing up to charters and running initiatives like National Inclusion Week helps to create a workplace that celebrates diversity and drives real change both inside and outside the firm. “Reverse mentoring has been a particularly valuable experience, allowing senior leaders to learn directly from employees with diverse backgrounds.”

Clarke Willmott is equally committed to employee wellbeing, advocating for mental health and work-life balance as part of its ESG objectives. They have signed the Mindful Employer Charter, the Mindful Business Charter, and the Mental Health at Work Commitment, reaffirming their dedication to staff support. “Our commitment to mental health and wellbeing isn’t just a box-ticking exercise – it’s something we’ve embedded into the way we work,” affirms Daniel Jones. He also points out that their efforts towards work-life balance were recognised in the 2024 Roll on Friday poll, reflecting the firm's ongoing mission to create a thriving workplace environment.

Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, Clarke Willmott is well-positioned to build on its considerable progress in driving positive change. The continuation of the UWE Futures programme will see the firm collaborating with legal companies like RPC and Foot Anstey, as well as media production firm Plimsoll Productions, to improve diversity in Bristol's industries and establish a new talent pipeline. Daniel Jones concluded, “With a strong focus on its people, the firm plans to further enhance its efforts in creating an inclusive, supportive work environment. It will also continue to partner with clients, providing innovative legal solutions that contribute to sustainable growth and social responsibility.” Clarke Willmott has a national presence with offices in Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, London, Manchester, Southampton, and Taunton.