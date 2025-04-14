Clarke Willmott promotes new partners and associates

National law firm Clarke Willmott LLP has revealed internal promotions for 2025, celebrating colleagues' exceptional contributions and their commitment to the firm’s success. Those promoted to partner are Jade Lyus, James Edmondson, Robert Mullen, Rebecca Clarke, and Hannah Livesey, pending approval from the Solicitors Regulation Authority. Seven individuals are being elevated from associate to senior associate, including Laura Podger and Tara Moseley, while James Casey, Sophie Kemp, and Harriet Killeen have been appointed as new associates.

Clarke Willmott's CEO, Peter Swinburn (pictured), expressed his pleasure at the promotions, noting the importance of recognising talent and diversity within the firm. HR director Dan Jones highlighted their people as central to the firm's success, stating, "Developing our colleagues is absolutely fundamental to us as a business, and the excellent service we provide to our clients is only possible due to the great people we have within the firm." With offices across the UK, Clarke Willmott continues to build a strong and diverse legal team.