Clarke Willmott moves into new Cardiff office

Clarke Willmott LLP, a national law firm, has relocated its Cardiff office to 2 Callaghan Square, marking a significant move into the heart of the city's business district. The new office, spanning 3,172 sq ft on the second floor, has been designed to support hybrid working and accommodate both in-person and remote operations.

The state-of-the-art space features an open plan layout with 25 sit/stand desks, a privacy booth, and a variety of meeting rooms and conference facilities. Additionally, there is a business lounge for collaborative and informal meetings, as well as amenities such as a kitchen, secure bicycle storage, showers, and changing rooms. The new location is conveniently situated within a short walking distance from Cardiff Central and Queen Street train stations.

Vicky Kells, head of Clarke Willmott's Cardiff office, expressed her excitement about the move, emphasizing the new office's role in the firm's growth and sustainability goals. "We are thrilled to relocate to this new office, especially as we approach our 10-year anniversary in Cardiff. This move represents a new chapter for us and underlines our commitment to the local legal community," she said.

Peter Swinburn, CEO of Clarke Willmott, highlighted the firm's strategic focus on sustainability, stating, "The relocation of our Cardiff office aligns with our ESG goals, including our commitment to reach Net Zero by 2040. We've also prioritized sustainability by reusing and repurposing our original furniture."

The move to Callaghan Square follows Clarke Willmott's recent efforts to optimize its property portfolio, including the opening of a new office in Birmingham and significant refurbishments in Taunton, Bristol, and now Cardiff. The firm continues to review and enhance its office spaces in London, Manchester, and Southampton, aiming to build a sustainable and efficient foundation for the future.