Clarke Willmott mentors next generation lawyers

Lawyers at the Birmingham office of Clarke Willmott LLP have taken part in a pilot collective mentoring programme in partnership with Aston University.

A team of seven mentors from the firm provided Aston Law students with mentoring and career development sessions aimed at boosting confidence and sharing knowledge about working in a professional services environment.

Twelve law students participated in the four-month programme, covering topics such as application and interview tips, and an interactive assessment session. Mentoring took place both at the University and at Clarke Willmott’s Colmore Row offices, where students heard from Adam Maguire about his journey from paralegal to partner, and from Stacey Collins about alternative routes into law.

Amanda Whatmore, an Associate in Clarke Willmott’s commercial property team, said: “It has been an extremely rewarding experience to take part in this mentoring programme with Aston University. We were thoroughly impressed by the talent, tenacity, and pragmatic approach displayed by the students. As well as the students hopefully finding the learnings useful, I know that our mentors and the wider Birmingham office were more than pleased to give back to the next generation of young lawyers entering the industry.”

Mentors on the scheme included Partner Adam Maguire, Solicitor Molly Cook, Senior Associate Petra Hantakova, Associates Rajinda Sanghera and Amanda Whatmore, Trainee Legal Executive Stacey Collins, and Early Careers and EDI Advisor Emma May Davies.

Shaid Parveen, Associate Dean for Enterprise and Engagement for Aston Law School, said: “The importance of having mentors who can share knowledge of what you will never find in a textbook has been invaluable. The opportunity has allowed students to understand that the route to becoming a lawyer is not linear. Therefore, creating a roadmap to success requires planning, sooner rather than later. Thank you to Clarke Willmott for offering their time and expertise on an innovative collective mentoring project with Aston University.”

Student feedback was overwhelmingly positive. One student said: “I am deeply grateful for the support and wisdom shared by these amazing mentors. Their dedication to helping the next generation of solicitors is inspiring. They not only offered advice but also shared their personal experiences, demonstrating what it takes to succeed and thrive in this profession.” Another student commented: “It was a pleasure to learn so much from the team and connect with lawyers specialised in various sectors. Meeting these professionals showed me the different paths I can go down using my law degree and reinforced my determination to not give up. I am deeply grateful for the knowledge and guidance shared during these sessions over the past few months.”

