Clarke Willmott LLP advised on the sale of B&A Group to Heidelberg Materials UK.

B&A Group, known formally as Bristol and Avon Transport, is a leading construction soil and aggregate recycling company in South West England. It offers comprehensive solutions for materials management, land remediation, earthworks, and sustainable land regeneration. With over 50 years of industry experience, B&A Group has built a reputation for supplying recycled and primary aggregates and playing a crucial role in the regeneration of Bristol and its surroundings.

Heidelberg Materials UK is a subsidiary of one of the world’s largest building materials manufacturers. This acquisition aligns with the company’s strategy to achieve net zero by 2050 by conserving natural resources and promoting the circular economy. The deal significantly enhances Heidelberg Materials UK’s recycling capabilities, supporting the development of innovative technologies for processing soils and construction waste, thereby upgrading them for use in the construction cycle.

Clare Berkely, Director of B&A Group, expressed pride in the acquisition, stating, “We have built an exceptional business, and this acquisition represents a significant milestone in our journey so far. We are incredibly excited to move towards greater growth on a larger platform with our talented workforce and Heidelberg Materials.”

Simon Thomas, partner and managing director of the commercial services division at Clarke Willmott, commented, “We were delighted to be involved in this sale and to assist B&A and the Berkely family move to the next exciting chapter for the business. The diverse nature of the group’s business led to some interesting complexities in terms of structuring the deal, so we were really pleased to work with the Bishop Fleming team to navigate through these and achieve a positive result for Kevin, Clare, Aidan, and the rest of the shareholders.”