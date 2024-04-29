Clarke Willmott LLP, a prominent national law firm, has unveiled its lineup of internal promotions for the year 2024, marking a significant milestone as the firm commemorates its 135th anniversary

A total of eight individuals are slated to ascend to partnership roles, pending approval from the Solicitors Regulation Authority. Among them are Matthew Dootson in corporate and commercial, Helen Lock in private property and agriculture, Jeremy Bourke in private client services, and Mark Christie and Harriet Atkin, both in construction. Additionally, Kristian Johnson, Stephen Harper, and Greg Goodman are set to join the ranks of partners in commercial property.

The promotion list also includes four new senior associates and six new associates across various practice areas and office locations. Mamunul Wahid in financial services, Ariaan Wilson in commercial property, Geraldine Stephens in commercial litigation, and Emily Jenkins in commercial and private client litigation are among those transitioning to senior associate roles. Meanwhile, the firm welcomes new associates Gina McCadden in employment, Megan James in corporate law, Lauren Smart in estate administration, and Emma Davey in commercial and private client litigation, among others.

Peter Swinburn, CEO of Clarke Willmott, expressed his pleasure in announcing this year's promotions, emphasising the firm's appreciation for the exceptional contributions of all colleagues. He underscored the firm's commitment to fostering talent and delivering outstanding client service, evident in the strength and diversity of the promoted individuals.

Dan Jones, Clarke Willmott’s HR director, reiterated the firm's belief in placing people at the core of its success. He emphasised the significance of developing colleagues as a cornerstone of the firm's business strategy, recognising the pivotal role played by the promoted individuals in upholding the firm's standards of excellence.

Clarke Willmott, with offices spanning Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, London, Manchester, Southampton, and Taunton, continues to solidify its position as a leading legal entity, driven by a shared commitment to professional growth, client service, and organisational success.