Clarke Willmott lawyers join clean-up

Lawyers from Cardiff law firm Clarke Willmott have taken part in a world record attempt to clean up the city’s riverside.

The ‘Taff Tidy’, organised by environmentalist Kate Strong and freshwater health expert Dr. Numair Masud, saw a Guinness World Record attempt for Most Participants in a River Clean-up (at multiple locations).

The cleaning missions took place in various locations along the River Taff, including Merthyr Vale, Pontypridd and Cardiff.

The event, organised as part of Keep Wales Tidy’s annual campaign, mobilised thousands of volunteers in a collective effort to remove litter and waste from the Taff and surrounding areas.

Clarke Willmott’s team of volunteers included Vicky Kells, Sharon Fair, Harvinder Kandola and Matthew Burgess.

They joined community groups, businesses, and individuals in this landmark event, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and environmental sustainability.

“It was great to take part in the Taff Tidy, along with the rest of the Green Team at Clarke Willmott,” said Vicky Kells, partner at the firm. “We took on the Grangetown section of the Taff, and although hard work, it was refreshing to see so many people coming together to do some good for the community and for the environment.

“As a firm, we are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve. Cymru Spring Clean and Taff Tidy align perfectly with our values, so it was a pleasure to offer our time. Hopefully the efforts of this event will inspire others to take on clean ups and perhaps we’ll even achieve a world record!”

The Spring Clean Cymru, part of the wider Great British Spring Clean campaign, asks people to help safely dispose of litter. This year the theme is ‘love where you live’ and the campaign is running until 6th April.