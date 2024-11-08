Clarke Willmott hires regulatory expert

National law firm Clarke Willmott LLP has bolstered its regulatory team with the appointment of Tim Williamson as a partner in its Southampton office. With extensive expertise spanning sports, ports and harbor authorities, retail, the energy and infrastructure sectors, and even the space industry, Williamson brings a wealth of experience across diverse regulatory landscapes. His background will enhance Clarke Willmott’s ability to guide clients through complex regulatory challenges.

Williamson’s practice focuses on helping clients mitigate the risks of regulatory intervention and maintain compliance in high-stakes sectors. His services include advising on matters related to fraud and white-collar crime, police prosecutions, health and safety compliance, fire safety, and trading standards enforcement. He also provides support to specialised industries such as sports governing bodies and spaceport operators. Additionally, Williamson represents clients facing inquiries from regulatory agencies like the Advertising Standards Authority and the Competition and Markets Authority, underscoring his commitment to safeguarding client interests across various fields.

Kelvin Balmont, chairman of Clarke Willmott and head of its Southampton office, expressed enthusiasm for Williamson’s arrival. “It’s great to welcome Tim to the team,” Balmont said. “He has an unmatched breadth of experience and knowledge in a range of industries and works to provide the most specialist solutions for his clients. This includes helping them respond to changes in their regulatory landscape and reducing the risk arising from such developments, as well as representing them when faced with an investigation by a regulatory body and/or when threatened with sanction.”

Williamson’s affiliations with industry associations, such as the Rugby Union Safety Association, Football Safety Officers’ Association, and the Health and Safety Lawyer’s Association, highlight his dedication to regulatory excellence and client protection. Raised in Southampton and a graduate of the University of Southampton, Williamson brings both local knowledge and national expertise to his role at Clarke Willmott, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to providing top-tier legal support across the UK.