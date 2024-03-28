Clarke Willmott facilitates acquisition of Newdez Ltd. by Fintel plc

The acquisition marks a significant development for both companies, with Newdez Ltd.'s innovative ifaDASH product poised to enhance Fintel plc's offerings in the industry.

Here are the key details of the acquisition:

: Mark and Sandy Newman praised Stephen Jarman's expertise, guidance, and support throughout the transaction. They highlighted the seamless management of the process and the invaluable support from the entire Clarke Willmott team. Strategic Importance: The acquisition aligns with Fintel plc's strategy to enhance its compliance proposition through digitisation. Newdez Ltd.'s ifaDASH product offers comprehensive solutions for financial services businesses, enabling them to streamline operations and drive growth.

Stephen Jarman emphasised the significance of ifaDASH in empowering financial services businesses to monitor, control, and grow their operations. He expressed pride in Clarke Willmott's role in facilitating the transaction, which represents another milestone in Fintel plc's acquisition strategy.

The acquisition of Newdez Ltd. by Fintel plc represents a strategic move aimed at bolstering Fintel's offerings in the retail financial services sector. With Clarke Willmott's expert legal counsel, the deal underscores the firm's commitment to facilitating successful transactions and supporting clients in achieving their strategic objectives.