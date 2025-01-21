Clarke Willmott Expands Birmingham Office with Two New Appointments

Clarke Willmott LLP, a leading national law firm, has started the year with a boost to its Birmingham office through the appointment of two new lawyers.

Holly Smith: Expertise in Complex Family Matters

With extensive experience in complex financial remedy work, Holly Smith brings significant expertise in advising clients navigating divorce proceedings, particularly those involving family businesses, with a special focus on the agriculture sector.

Rayner Grice, partner and head of the family team in Birmingham, commented: “Holly is a fantastic addition to our team, which continues to excel in supporting families through various challenges. Her depth of knowledge in financial matters ensures that our clients will receive the highest level of service during difficult times.”

Michaela Walker: Expanding Commercial Property Expertise

Michaela Walker joins the commercial property team, bringing a wealth of experience in areas such as investment, landlord-tenant issues, and real estate finance.

Andrew Stokes, partner in the commercial property team, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Michaela, whose expertise will strengthen our offering across several areas within the commercial property sector. She will be an invaluable asset to our team.”

Continued Growth for Clarke Willmott in Birmingham

The appointments of Holly and Michaela underscore the continued success and expansion of both the family and commercial property teams in Clarke Willmott’s Birmingham office.

With offices in Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, London, Manchester, Southampton, and Taunton, Clarke Willmott continues to grow as a national law firm providing expert legal services across a wide range of sectors.

Photo - (L-R) Holly Smith and Michaela Walker