The Southampton office of national law firm Clarke Willmott LLP has made a significant enhancement to its corporate team with the addition of two experienced lawyers. Marc Shevlin, who previously worked at Russell-Cooke, and Dean Outten, who joins from Isadore Goldman, are set to bring their expertise to the firm. Marc is known for his commercially astute approach, developed through substantial experience with SMEs, start-ups, and larger businesses, focusing on areas such as M&A, shareholder arrangements, and corporate governance. Dean adds depth to the team with his extensive background in M&A and share capital work, in addition to his dedication to mentoring aspiring legal professionals.

Kelvin Balmont, head of the corporate team at Clarke Willmott in Southampton, expressed enthusiasm about the new arrivals by stating “We’re delighted that another two first-class corporate lawyers in the shape of Marc and Dean have decided to join our growing team.” He further noted that their continued growth “will help to attract new business and investment to the Solent, which is already one of the UK’s most dynamic regions.” Clarke Willmott continues its efforts to strengthen its presence across the UK, maintaining offices in vital locations such as Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, London, Manchester, Southampton, and Taunton.