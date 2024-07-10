Clarke Willmott completes on care home acquisition deal

National law firm Clarke Willmott LLP has successfully acted on the sale of Hartford Care Group, a prominent care home provider, in a deal exceeding £100 million. The Hampshire-based group, which operates 21 care homes across Southern England, has been acquired by a joint venture between Foundation Partners and Deer Capital.

Clarke Willmott's chairman and head of the corporate team, Kelvin Balmont, along with associate Hollie Blackwood Fisher, represented the sellers. This transaction is expected to provide substantial capital to support Hartford Care's expansion strategy.

Founded in 2003, Hartford Care Group offers a range of services including nursing, residential, dementia, day-care, respite, and end-of-life care to approximately 1,000 residents. The group’s homes are located in Bristol, Berkshire, Devon, Dorset, Hampshire, Isle of Wight, Oxfordshire, and Wiltshire.

Kevin Shaw, CEO of Hartford Care, highlighted the high quality of care and resident-focused ethos as central to their growth strategy. He expressed gratitude towards the outgoing shareholders for their dedication and support. Shaw emphasised that the new partnership with Foundation Partners and Deer Capital aligns with Hartford Care’s values and goals, enabling further innovation and community-building.

Shaw also praised Clarke Willmott’s role in the transaction, stating, “Clarke Willmott were critical to the success of this complicated transaction. The team guided us through the process and supported us throughout. We are incredibly grateful to Clarke Willmott for navigating the deal through to completion.”

Kelvin Balmont added, “It has been a pleasure to work on this transaction and we look forward to seeing the Hartford Care Group continue to grow and develop.”

Clarke Willmott, celebrating its 135th anniversary this year, is a national law firm with offices in Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, London, Manchester, Southampton, and Taunton.