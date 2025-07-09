National law firm Clarke Willmott has announced the significant expansion of its Cardiff office by hiring Martin Cox as a partner in its financial services disputes team. This appointment follows Cox's extensive experience dealing with high-value and complex commercial disputes, which he accumulated over more than a decade working in the City at prestigious firms such as Freshfields and Stewarts. Before joining Clarke Willmott, Cox was a part of Acuity Law in Cardiff.

Cox has advised a diverse range of clients in various sectors, demonstrating notable expertise in banking and financial services, telecommunications, and energy. His skills encompass handling negligence and misrepresentation claims, breaches of contract, and issues related to regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

Darren Kidd, partner and head of the financial services disputes team, expressed his enthusiasm for Cox’s arrival, stating “We’re delighted to welcome Martin to the team. We are committed to providing commercially astute, tailored advice to our clients and Martin’s appointment reinforces that commitment.” He added, “His technical excellence, broad commercial experience and strong sector insight will add real depth to our practice.”

Martin’s recruitment unfolds amid ongoing growth within Clarke Willmott's financial services disputes team. Kidd noted, “As we build and strengthen the team, we are well placed to meet increasing demand for strategic and high-quality advice. Martin’s appointment is a clear indication of our ambition to grow and to invest in exceptional people who share our values and client-focused approach.”

Clarke Willmott, with a strong national presence, operates offices in Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, London, Manchester, Southampton, and Taunton, underscoring its commitment to providing comprehensive legal services across the UK. For those looking to learn more about Clarke Willmott’s capabilities, further information about its financial services litigation and dispute resolution team is available online.