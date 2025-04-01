Clarke Willmott appointed to legal panel

National law firm Clarke Willmott LLP has been appointed to the legal panel of the Development Bank of Wales, expanding its portfolio of high-profile clients. The Development Bank, owned by the Welsh Government, manages £2 billion in funds and serves over 3,000 customers. Its mission is to provide loans, equity, and seed finance to Welsh businesses, individuals, and communities, in line with the Government’s broader economic goals, including the transition to a low-carbon economy and the development of new homes and commercial properties.

Clarke Willmott’s Cardiff office, marking its ten-year anniversary, has been appointed for a two-year term to provide legal advice on loans of £1 million (commercial) or £1.5 million (residential). Clare Gregory (pictured), a partner in the firm’s commercial property team in Cardiff, expressed her excitement, stating, “Our Cardiff office is now ten years old, so being appointed to the Development Bank of Wales’s legal panel is a great way to start the next chapter.” She added, “We were delighted to have been selected by the Development Bank to act on its higher value transactions. This demonstrated to us that they believe in the wealth and depth of experience that Clarke Willmott possesses in the real estate finance sector, and across several other disciplines. We are very much looking forward to supporting the Development Bank’s in-house team, assisting in achieving its objectives and ultimately unlocking so many more opportunities in attracting investment and business to Wales. We are passionate about this and sees it as the key to our own future success.”

Nicola Crocker, fund manager for property at the Development Bank of Wales, welcomed the appointment, saying, “We’re pleased to have appointed Clarke Willmott to our legal panel. They bring a great deal of sector experience and insight into their role and we look forward to working with them.”

This appointment underscores Clarke Willmott’s growing reputation in the real estate finance sector and strengthens its role in supporting the economic development of Wales through strategic partnerships.