Clarke Willmott advises Osmose on AUS acquisition

Clarke Willmott LLP has successfully guided U.S.-based Osmose Utilities Services Inc. in its acquisition of Huddersfield-headquartered Associated Utility Supplies (AUS) Ltd. Osmose, a leader in structural asset management for electric utilities, will now integrate AUS’s specialised equipment and services for distribution network operators across the UK and Ireland, furthering its international reach.

The Clarke Willmott team, led by Simon Thomas, Partner and Head of Corporate in the Bristol office, included specialists Megan James (Corporate), Amy Peacey (Commercial), Sarah MacLarty (Employment), Andrew Stokes (Commercial Property), and Bassey Hogan-Itam (Corporate Tax). Sellers were represented by Jonathan Asquez and Lisa Murphy of Gordons LLP, Leeds.

Osmose’s CEO, Mike Adams, expressed enthusiasm for the acquisition, highlighting the integration of AUS’s pole restoration products as a key enhancement to Osmose’s resilience services for electric utilities worldwide. John Rigney, Chief Legal, Risk and Compliance Officer at Osmose, praised the Clarke Willmott team for their support in navigating Osmose’s first UK acquisition, which promises further growth in the region.

AUS Managing Director Lee White emphasised the strengthened capabilities brought by the partnership, noting that the acquisition would bolster AUS’s ability to serve the UK’s evolving utility, railroad, and telecommunications markets. The Huddersfield-based company, with a team of 50 employees, will continue to operate independently under the Osmose umbrella.