Clarke Willmott advises on major merger

Lawyers from Clarke Willmott LLP played a pivotal role in advising Hampshire-based accountancy firm Langdowns DFK on its merger with Shaw Gibbs, an Oxford-headquartered accountancy practice. The merger brings together two well-established firms to create a larger organisation with 53 partners and 550 professionals, operating across 14 offices in key locations including Southampton, London, Bristol, and Oxford.

The deal was spearheaded by Kelvin Balmont, a corporate partner at Clarke Willmott’s Southampton office, with support from corporate team members Bryony Warren, Krishnan Pillay, and Georgia Watson. Additional expertise was provided by Sasha Jewhurst (commercial property) and Louise Rogers (employment and HR).

The merger represents a significant milestone for Langdowns, a firm with a 70-year history. Neil Raynsford, partner at Langdowns, commented: “It was important to us to build on our success by joining a practice that shares our values and vision. Shaw Gibbs provides the autonomy for its companies to thrive, which was a huge appeal to us.”

Langdowns expressed appreciation for Clarke Willmott’s professionalism throughout the transaction. Partner Graham Taylor praised the legal team, stating: “We were reliant on their expertise, having never sold a company before. They were responsive, proactive, and a pleasure to work with.”

Shaw Gibbs, which is aiming to expand its geographical reach and enhance its services, welcomed the addition of Langdowns to its group. Peter O’Connell, managing director of Shaw Gibbs, said: “This merger aligns with our strategic vision. Langdowns shares our commitment to excellence and a client-centric approach, making them a perfect fit for our firm.”

The union is expected to create new opportunities for both firms and their clients, strengthening their ability to deliver high-quality services across a broad range of sectors.