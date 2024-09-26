Clarke Willmott advises on major accountancy firms merger

National law firm Clarke Willmott LLP has successfully advised Alliotts LLP in its merger with Shaw Gibbs Limited, a significant deal in the accountancy sector. The merger will see Alliotts' 14 partners and 100 staff join Shaw Gibbs, while Alliotts will retain its historic offices in London and Guildford. Together, the merged firm will employ nearly 500 staff across 12 locations and generate a combined annual fee income exceeding £40 million.

Richard Swain, partner in the corporate team at Clarke Willmott, led the legal advice for Alliotts, with solicitor Bryony Warren assisting in the transaction. The expanded firm will operate offices in major cities such as Oxford, London, Basingstoke, and Bristol, among others.

Alliotts, known for its comprehensive range of accountancy services and niche offerings like media expertise and its China desk, views the merger as a strategic step to access more technological investments and talent. Stephen Meredith, chairman of Alliotts, praised the partnership’s potential, while Peter O’Connell, CEO of Shaw Gibbs, emphasised the firms’ shared commitment to exceptional service and respect for stakeholders.

Sudheer Gupta, partner at Alliotts, commended Clarke Willmott's expert guidance throughout the process, highlighting Richard Swain's pivotal role in the transaction. This merger is set to strengthen both firms' capabilities, enhancing their service offerings and market reach.