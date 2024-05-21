Clarke Willmott advises on acquisition of women’s football agency Volante Sports

Volante Sports boasts an impressive client roster, including England and Arsenal star Alessia Russo, Arsenal's Emily Fox, Chelsea's Jorja Fox, and Manchester United's Leah Galton. Wasserman, renowned for representing top US women’s soccer players like captain Lindsey Horan, Alex Morgan, Naomi Girma, and Sophia Smith, aims to enhance its women’s football practice through this acquisition.

Wasserman’s influence extends beyond women’s football, with clients such as Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta, England and Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, and Uruguay and Real Madrid star Federico Valverde.

Clarke Willmott’s corporate partner Robert Ridd, alongside sport employment partner Tim Copplestone and a team of specialist lawyers, led the transaction. Ridd expressed pride in the decade-long partnership with Wasserman and extended congratulations on this significant acquisition.

Richard Motzkin, executive vice president and managing executive of global soccer at Wasserman, highlighted the strategic importance of integrating Luca Russo and his team to foster growth and success in their women’s football practice.

Luca Russo, director of Volante and brother of star player Alessia Russo, praised Wasserman’s leadership in global football, particularly in promoting women’s players. He expressed eagerness to contribute to the premier representation practice in the industry and to drive the continued evolution and growth of women’s football worldwide.