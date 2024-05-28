Clarke Willmott advises on acquisition of Southampton-Based company

Hilton-Baird, based in Southampton, specialises in commercial finance and credit insurance brokerage, outsourced risk and receivables audits, and commercial debt collection services. Established in 1997, the firm serves a diverse clientele including independent lenders, banks, SMEs, corporate businesses, and insolvency practitioners across the UK and Europe.

Despite the acquisition, Hilton-Baird will continue operating under its existing brand within FRP’s debt advisory division. Clarke Willmott's corporate partner, Kelvin Balmont, led the advisory team, supported by solicitor Bryony Warren (corporate) and senior associate Ariaan Wilson (commercial property) from their Southampton office.

Alex Hilton-Baird, the founder of Hilton-Baird, highlighted the importance of choosing the right advisor for their first business sale, noting the recommendation of Clarke Willmott by their accountants, Langdowns DFK. He praised Kelvin Balmont for his corporate knowledge and pragmatic guidance, which, along with his experienced deals team, was pivotal in the transaction's success. Hilton-Baird expressed optimism about the acquisition, emphasisng that joining FRP would help them attract and grow talent, thereby enhancing their national brokerage, ABL audit, and commercial debt collection services.

Geoff Rowley, CEO of FRP, commented on the acquisition: “This is our ninth acquisition since our admission to AIM in March 2020. It demonstrates our ongoing strategy to achieve sustainable profitable growth by combining organic growth with selective acquisitions.”

The successful acquisition marks a significant milestone for both Hilton-Baird and FRP, promising enhanced service delivery and continued growth in the commercial finance and debt advisory sectors.