Clarke Willmott advises Asker Healthcare on UK acquisition

National law firm Clarke Willmott LLP has successfully represented Asker Healthcare Group in its acquisition of Hugo Technology Ltd, a UK-based medical equipment repair and maintenance service provider. This acquisition aligns with Asker Healthcare's strategy of expanding its portfolio of companies that enhance healthcare systems across Europe, aiming to improve patient outcomes, reduce care costs, and ensure a sustainable value chain.

Hugo Technology, based in the Midlands, specialises in the repair and maintenance of medical and laboratory equipment for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and employs 85 staff. The acquisition bolsters Asker Healthcare’s growth plans and strengthens its technical services, complementing its existing subsidiary CRS Medical.

Clarke Willmott’s corporate team was led by partner Ed Foulkes, with support from a multi-disciplinary team including Simon Smith, Simon Thomas, and others. Foulkes commented: “We are delighted to have assisted Asker Healthcare on this transaction, its first acquisition in the UK. The group has significant growth plans and Hugo Technology fits perfectly with its ethos.”

Johan Falk, CEO of Asker Healthcare Group, praised Clarke Willmott’s support during the acquisition process, stating that the addition of Hugo Technology enhances their technical services offering and creates synergies with CRS Medical, benefiting both companies' customers.