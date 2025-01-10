Clarke Willmott achieves living wage milestone

Clarke Willmott LLP has proudly announced its accreditation as a Living Wage Employer, a milestone in the firm’s commitment to its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy. This status ensures that all employees will earn at least £12.60 per hour across the UK or £13.85 in London, exceeding the government minimum for over-21s, currently set at £11.44.

The real Living Wage, calculated by the Living Wage Foundation, reflects the actual cost of living and sets a voluntary benchmark for responsible employers. Since its inception, the movement has uplifted nearly half a million workers, injecting £3.5 billion into the wages of low-paid employees.

Karen Higgins, head of ESG at Clarke Willmott, described the decision as a "no-brainer," emphasising the firm’s dedication to fairness and employee well-being. She stated, “As a responsible business, we want our people to thrive and succeed. Becoming a Living Wage Employer ensures fair pay for all, including third-party contractors, broadening our impact and driving positive change.”

Katherine Chapman, director at the Living Wage Foundation, commended the firm for joining over 15,000 responsible employers, including Burberry and Barclays, who prioritise fair pay as a hallmark of good business.

With offices across the UK, Clarke Willmott’s accreditation underlines its commitment to addressing inequality and fostering a more sustainable and equitable workplace.