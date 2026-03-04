Former Premier League and England U21s footballer Clarke Carlisle is set to headline a significant conference in Leeds, focusing on enhancing the recovery process for athletes following serious injuries. The event, titled Back in Play, is scheduled for 5 March 2026 and is being organised by the sports injury legal team at Switalskis. This unique conference aims to unite specialists from various fields including law, neuroscience, prosthetics, medical and occupational therapy, alongside the former football star.

Clarke Carlisle, who has played for notable clubs such as Leeds United, Watford, and Burnley, will share personal insights about his struggles with injury, rehabilitation, and mental health. As an ambassador for the mental health charity Mind and the Premier League’s Kick it Out campaign, he aims to use his platform to promote awareness and support. Clarke states “Recovery isn’t just about physical rehabilitation. You also have to work on mental recovery, identity and it’s crucial to have the right support systems in place. I want to help break down the stigma around mental health struggles by sharing my own experiences while in the public eye.”

The conference also features noteworthy speakers including Dr David Sharpe KC, a sports injury barrister, who will discuss legal and clinical issues surrounding injury claims. Dr Michael Grey, a specialist in rehabilitation neuroscience, will delve into the topic of concussion and brain injury in sports, while occupational therapist Ryan Price will examine the realities of life post-brain injury and the long-term recovery process. Additionally, rehabilitation specialist Maggie Sargent will highlight the importance of inclusion and community-driven recovery.

Experts in prosthetics, Colette Shaw and Sarah Drury from STEPS Prosthetics, are set to present on how innovations in prosthetic technology are improving athletes' ability to participate in sports after sustaining life-altering injuries. Mark Hollinghurst, managing director of Switalskis’ personal injury team, expresses the goal of the conference by stating “By bringing a range of voices together, we hope to encourage a more joined-up approach that prioritises long-term wellbeing and supports individuals through every stage of recovery. It’s vital that the sports, medical and legal worlds work hand in hand to ensure the best outcomes.”

The Back in Play conference will take place at the Leeds Marriott Hotel, catering to professionals engaged in law, healthcare, insurance, rehabilitation, and sports industries.