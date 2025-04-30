Wedlake Bell has appointed former Sotheby’s expert Clarissa Levi to enhance its Art & Luxury team

In a strategic move, leading City law firm Wedlake Bell has announced the appointment of Clarissa Levi as an Art & Heritage Consultant within its esteemed Art & Luxury and Private Client teams. Clarissa arrives with a robust background in art law, the commercial art market, and tax as well as estate planning, particularly in the heritage sector. Her joining the firm reinforces Wedlake Bell’s established reputation for providing sophisticated legal services to private collectors, galleries, institutions, and heritage organisations navigating this intricate field.

Clarissa’s expertise encompasses various art and heritage matters. She advises clients on issues surrounding ownership, acquisition, and disposal of cultural assets, utilizing tax incentives for heritage properties, and understanding the complexities of the UK’s export controls on cultural objects. Additionally, her experience in estate planning concerning art and heritage objects is extensive; she has worked on intricate arrangements under the Acceptance in Lieu Scheme, tax-free private treaty sales, and Conditional Exemption claims.

Beyond her legal practice, Clarissa is a recognised writer, lecturer, and broadcaster. Her role as a Heritage Consultant with Arts Council England further illustrates her commitment to the sector, reflecting a solid blend of legal acumen and practical insight.

Before joining Wedlake Bell, Clarissa served as Director of Tax, Heritage Law and Cultural Objects at BHL Art Group and spent 11 years as a Senior Director at Sotheby’s. She also has a rich training background from Charles Russell Speechlys and Allen & Overy. Her professional affiliations include membership in several prestigious organisations such as the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners, Professional Advisors to the International Art Market, the Art Lawyers Association, and the Heritage Group of Professional Advisers.

Tim Maxwell, Head of the Art & Luxury Team, shared his insights on Clarissa’s arrival, stating “Clarissa’s arrival marks a significant step in the continued growth of our Art & Luxury offering. Her depth of experience and profile in our sector speak for themselves. She provides a senior expertise that allows us to continue working with our clients on their full range of needs particularly in light of recent tax reforms. She is a perfect fit for our team, which prides itself on providing market-leading advice across the art, culture and luxury landscapes.”

Expressing her enthusiasm about joining Wedlake Bell, Clarissa Levi remarked “I am thrilled to be joining such a dynamic and talented team at Wedlake Bell. The firm’s reputation in the art and luxury sector is outstanding, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success and working with clients across the art world and heritage industry.”