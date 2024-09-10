Clarion retains six newly qualified solicitors

National law firm Clarion, recognised by The Sunday Times as one of the best places for young professionals to work, has retained six newly qualified solicitors, further cementing its reputation as a leading incubator of legal talent in the North.

Among the newly qualified solicitors, Charlotte Hudson has joined the Commercial Property team, and Emily Prince has qualified into Property Litigation. Jacob Crooke will now be part of the Contentious Private Client practice, while Meg Gartland has joined the Corporate team. Olivia Storey has qualified into Banking, and Sam Atkinson into Intellectual Property.

Clarion’s trainee programme, known for its high retention rate, is designed to provide trainees with a broad experience beyond gaining their qualifications. It includes exposure to business development and personal growth opportunities, ensuring a well-rounded legal education.

In addition to its trainee programme, Clarion offers several pathways into the legal profession, including apprenticeships, paralegal development, and both internal and external mentoring initiatives. The firm, based entirely in Leeds, is highly regarded, featuring in The Lawyer, Legal 500, and being ranked in Chambers. With over 300 staff members, Clarion supports a diverse range of corporate and private clients nationally and internationally.

Helen Saunders, People Director at Clarion, expressed her pride in retaining the six talented individuals. “This year’s cohort has demonstrated enthusiasm, skill, and entrepreneurship, all key qualities we value at Clarion,” Saunders said. "Developing young talent is central to our growth strategy and reflects the exceptional legal talent in the region. I am excited to see them continue to thrive in their new roles."

Clarion's emphasis on developing young talent remains a cornerstone of its success and growth in the competitive legal landscape.