Clarion promotes 12 team members in recognition of their excellence

National law firm, Clarion, has announced the promotion of 12 team members, highlighting its commitment to recognizing and rewarding excellence within the firm. Stephanie Kaye has been promoted to Partner in the Costs and Litigation Funding team. Since joining Clarion as an Associate in 2013, Stephanie has become a respected member of the firm and is nationally recognized as a ‘Leading Individual’ in Chambers and Partners 2022 and 2023. She has played a key role in shaping the firm’s culture, mentoring junior talent, and leading diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Carly Brown and Simon Rhodes have both been promoted to Legal Directors in Banking and Finance, and Real Estate respectively. Carly’s expertise in high-value and complex transactions has attracted new clients, while Simon’s strong client relationships have established him as a leading Real Estate lawyer in the Leeds market.

Santino Stifanelli and Caitlin Hare from the Corporate team, Brindley Meredith and Christabel Clappison from Private Wealth, Daniel Murray from Costs and Litigation Funding, Samantha Richardson from Contentious Private Client, and Sean Meehan from Real Estate have all been promoted to senior associate positions. Santino’s client rapport and Caitlin’s dedication are valuable to the Corporate team. Brindley’s technical skills and Christabel’s client relationships enhance Private Wealth. Daniel’s entrepreneurial talent in Costs and Litigation Funding and Samantha’s networking skills in Contentious Private Client have been recognized. Sean’s commitment to mentoring and inclusivity initiatives has significantly impacted the firm.

Bethany Collings and Ellie Howard-Taylor have been promoted to Associates in the Costs and Litigation Funding team. Both joined as Paralegals and have shown impressive technical knowledge and a positive impact on client interactions while studying for their CILEx qualifications.

Roger Hutton, Joint Managing Partner at Clarion, expressed his pride in the promotions: “From Partner promotions to Associates, I’m incredibly proud to have such a talented team of lawyers at every level at Clarion. Talent attracts talent. These individuals are not only helping us deliver our national growth strategy, but they will also be instrumental in attracting the best talent across the region. Their expertise is second to none and they’ve all applied it to make an impact, in every way, from growth, to client work and culture. These promotions are testament to that and I’m looking forward to seeing how they continue to take the firm from strength to strength and develop in their new roles.”

Clarion remains committed to fostering a supportive environment where employees can achieve their full potential and contribute to the firm’s ongoing success.