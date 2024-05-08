Clarion Law Firm Strengthens Family Law Team

Clarion, a prominent national law firm, has made a significant addition to its Family Law team with the appointment of Rachel Spencer Robb as Partner. Rachel’s return to Clarion marks a pivotal moment for the firm, as she brings over 25 years of experience in family and matrimonial law to lead the team she once started in.

Having initially held an associate role at Clarion early in her career, Rachel now steps into the role of Partner to head the Family Law team. Throughout her extensive career, Rachel has specialised in matrimonial finances, providing expert advice on wealth preservation, pre- and post-nuptial agreements, and navigating complex private children matters.

Rachel's expertise is not only recognised locally but also nationally, as she has consistently been ranked in prestigious legal directories such as Legal 500 and Chambers and Partners. Her accreditation as an advanced member of the Law Society Family Law Panel and her involvement with Resolution further exemplify her commitment to the constructive resolution of family disputes.

The appointment of Rachel Spencer Robb strengthens Clarion’s already formidable Family Law team, which has garnered a strong national reputation, earning Tier 1 status in the Legal 500. The team's services encompass a wide range of family matters, including Divorce and Civil Partnership Dissolution, financial support for children, and dispute resolution.

Based in Leeds, Clarion operates as a single-site firm serving both corporate and private clients on a national and international scale. Rachel's appointment aligns with Clarion’s mission to foster an entrepreneurial environment and attract top legal talent to the region. Her return marks the second senior appointment of 2024, following the addition of 62 team members in 2023.

Commenting on her appointment, Rachel expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “I’ve seen how the firm has grown, while the culture has remained the heart of the firm. I know how hard this is to do, while delivering top tier client work – this was one of the key reasons I decided to return.”

Roger Hutton, Joint Managing Partner at Clarion, echoed Rachel’s sentiments, expressing the firm's delight in welcoming her back. He emphasised Rachel’s integral role in maintaining the team's national recognition for providing trusted support, advice, and expertise to clients. Hutton affirmed the firm's confidence that Rachel will contribute to the team's continued growth and support Clarion’s national expansion strategy.