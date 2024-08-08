Clarion elevates star to partner

Clarion has announced the promotion of Stephanie Kaye to Partner in its Costs and Litigation Funding team. This significant milestone reflects Kaye's decade-long dedication to the firm, where she has built a strong national reputation for her expertise in legal costs services.

Stephanie Kaye began her journey with Clarion in 2013 as a Paralegal, quickly distinguishing herself through her networking skills and deep understanding of litigation costs. Her efforts were first formally recognised in 2020 when she was named a 'Rising Star' by Chambers and Partners. Since then, she has consistently been ranked as a 'Leading Individual' by Chambers, solidifying her standing as a key figure in her field.

The Costs and Litigation Funding team at Clarion has achieved Band 1 status in Chambers and Partners rankings for the past five years, a testament to the team's excellence and Kaye's contributions. Specialising in Court of Protection, Cost Management, and Litigation Costs, the team is known for its strong UK presence and expanding expertise in high-value international costs work. Under the leadership of Andrew McAulay, who has also been recognised as a leading individual by Chambers, the team has flourished, with Kaye playing an integral role in its growth and success.

Kaye's influence extends beyond her technical skills. She has been pivotal in shaping the culture at Clarion, leading initiatives that focus on diversity and inclusion, and mentoring junior talent through their apprenticeships. Her leadership in the Court of Protection costs service and her commitment to nurturing the next generation of legal professionals have made her an invaluable asset to the firm.

Roger Hutton, Joint Managing Partner at Clarion, praised Kaye's promotion, stating, "Stephanie has gone from strength to strength since joining Clarion 11 years ago. It’s no surprise and yet no mean feat, that Stephanie has now moved into the role of Partner – a role I know she’ll thrive in. The Costs and Litigation Funding team has worked hard to become nationally recognised for the trusted support, advice, and expertise it offers to its clients. Stephanie has played an instrumental role in this, and her promotion is testament to that."

Hutton further emphasised that it is talented individuals like Kaye who are driving Clarion's national growth strategy and attracting top talent across the region. Kaye's promotion marks a significant step in her career and is a reflection of her hard work, dedication, and the high esteem in which she is held by her colleagues and clients alike.