Clarion continues fostering legal talent through trainee programme

Clarion, a national law firm based in Leeds, has expanded its trainee programme by awarding ten new training contracts in 2024. Seven of the new trainees were previously paralegals at Clarion, while three external candidates have joined the firm. In addition, ten current trainees will be advancing into their second year of training, reinforcing Clarion’s commitment to fostering legal talent.

The firm’s trainee programme has consistently high retention rates, with six newly qualified solicitors remaining at Clarion this year. Trainees benefit from comprehensive training across legal disciplines, business development, and professional growth, alongside involvement in the firm’s charitable, environmental, and well-being initiatives.

Recognised by The Sunday Times as the best workplace for young professionals (16-34) in the UK, Clarion now employs over 300 staff and serves both corporate and private clients nationally and internationally. The firm’s People Director, Helen Saunders, emphasized the significance of supporting young professionals as key to the firm’s growth and success.

Clarion’s commitment to nurturing talent highlights its continued focus on professional development and contributing to the next generation of legal professionals.