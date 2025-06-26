The promotion round includes 11 lawyers across various departments. Having started as trainees, both Joanna and Deborah have significantly influenced the team’s strategy and client relationships while establishing themselves as notable figures in employment law within the region.

Additionally, Kate Joss has been elevated to Legal Director in the Property Litigation team after excelling in managing complex cases. The firm also announced eight Senior Associate promotions, highlighting the depth of talent at Clarion. Roger Hutton, Joint Managing Partner at Clarion, expressed pride in the team, stating that he is “incredibly proud to have such a talented team of lawyers at every level”. He noted the pleasure in observing “home-grown talent go from strength to strength in their careers here”, emphasising the outstanding expertise each promoted lawyer has demonstrated. Hutton remarked that the promotions are a “testament” to the contributions made, enhancing client service, firm culture, and growth, as he looks forward to their continued success in their new roles.