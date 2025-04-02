Clare Gregory takes over Cardiff office

Clare Gregory, a partner in the real estate team at Clarke Willmott LLP, has been named head of the Cardiff office as the national law firm celebrates ten years in the Welsh capital. Joining the firm in 2014, Clare has spent eight years as a partner, developing extensive expertise in real estate law. With a strong focus on real estate finance, Clare’s client portfolio includes individual landowners and corporate entities, managing everything from land agreements in the energy sector to asset management opportunities.

Clare succeeds Vicky Kells in leading the Cardiff office, which recently moved to new offices at 2 Callaghan Square. “Being one of the founding partners, I am extremely proud of the success of Clarke Willmott’s first ever Welsh offering over the past decade and I’m excited to be taking on the baton from Vicky,” said Clare Gregory. She emphasised the importance of the next phase in Cardiff’s journey, stating, “Indeed, the next chapter of our story in Cardiff has already begun with our recent appointment to the Development Bank of Wales’s legal panel and our re-appointment to the Welsh Government Commercial Delivery Framework.”

The firm’s growth strategy in Cardiff aims to expand its repertoire, as Clare outlined, “The Cardiff partners and I are making it our mission to build on the existing wealth and depth of experience that we currently have on the ground and to start introducing additional practice areas and disciplines that will make the services we are able to source even more varied and diverse.” Clare’s leadership is set to unlock new opportunities and channel investment into Wales, reinforcing the commitment among the Cardiff team and the broader firm to contribute positively to the local economy.