Claire Read: a journey to legal 500 hall of fame

As Head of Birkett Long's Private Client Department, Claire's expertise and leadership have been instrumental in guiding her teams across multiple offices towards excellence and innovation. With a focus on wills, inheritance tax mitigation, trust creation, and estate administration, Claire's commitment to her clients' needs extends to those with overseas property, ensuring comprehensive and tailored legal solutions.

Prior to her induction into the Legal 500 Hall of Fame, Claire had already earned recognition as a leading individual in the Legal 500 directory for several years. Her professional credentials include memberships in esteemed organisations such as the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) and Solicitors for the Elderly. Additionally, Claire's involvement in various committees and her role as a sought-after speaker and legal advisor on BBC radio underscore her status as a respected authority in her field.

Claire's journey into the legal profession began humbly as a legal secretary in 1990. It was during this time that she discovered her passion for law, eventually leading her to qualify as a solicitor in 2000. Reflecting on her career, Claire finds fulfilment in assisting clients through probate proceedings and providing complex tax and trust advice, resulting in significant savings for her clients and their families.

Beyond her professional endeavours, Claire remains deeply committed to her community, actively supporting local charities and serving as a trustee for the Essex Community Foundation and other charitable organisations.

When asked about her induction into the Legal 500 Hall of Fame, Claire expressed gratitude for the recognition, emphasising that it stems from the feedback of her clients—a testament to her client-focused approach and unwavering dedication.

Regarding the key to her success in leading her teams to Tier 1 rankings in The Legal 500, Claire highlighted the importance of client satisfaction and fostering a motivated and highly skilled team.

As Claire looks back on her journey, she emphasises the importance of resilience, dedication, and a genuine desire to help others in the legal profession. Her advice to aspiring solicitors underscores the importance of exploring various areas of law to discover one's passion and resilience in the face of challenges.

In closing, Claire's commitment to her profession and her clients is exemplary, and her induction into the Legal 500 Hall of Fame is a well-deserved acknowledgment of her outstanding contributions to the legal field.