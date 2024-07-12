CL Medilaw welcomes two new senior clinical negligence solicitors

Leading national clinical negligence and personal injury legal team, CL Medilaw, has announced the appointment of two new legal specialists, Elise Bevan and Helen Hammond.

Elise Bevan joins as Partner in the medical negligence team. Elise has particular expertise in women’s health litigation and has successfully represented numerous women in claims involving vaginal mesh and gynecological injuries following negligent medical treatment. Elise will be based in CL Medilaw’s Brighton office, expanding the firm’s clinical negligence offering across the South Coast.

Helen Hammond joins as a Senior Associate in the medical negligence team. Her expertise lies in cases arising from failures in maternity care or where clients have suffered life-changing injuries. She will join a formidable team of birth injury lawyers representing families of babies who have sustained brain injuries due to the mismanagement of their birth or postnatal care. Helen specialises in claims for those living with cerebral palsy and for families who have tragically lost a child due to poor care.

Both Elise and Helen are AvMA panel-accredited clinical negligence solicitors with many years of experience.

In the last three years, CL Medilaw has doubled the size of its clinical negligence legal team, which now comprises over 100 lawyers operating across the UK. The firm is particularly renowned for its expertise in maternity negligence and women’s health litigation, which now accounts for 50% of the team's clinical negligence work. Recently, the firm represented the parents in the high-profile case of Baby Orlando Davis, who died at the University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust following negligent care during his birth. Many affected families are calling for an independent inquiry into the state of maternity services at the Trust.

Kay Taylor, Clinical Negligence Partner at CL Medilaw, says: “We are very excited that Elise and Helen are joining CL Medilaw. They will be strong additions to our already remarkable team that continues to grow across the country. We welcome them both to the group on the 5th anniversary of the launch of our CL Medilaw brand. We look forward to them being key individuals within the wider team dedicated to Changing Lives by supporting families and children learning to live with injury and loss due to negligent care and treatment.”