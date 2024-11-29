Civil legal aid fees increase

The UK Government has announced a landmark £20 million annual investment to increase civil legal aid fees for housing and immigration cases. This marks the first significant rise since 1996, addressing decades of underfunding that have left vulnerable individuals struggling to access justice.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) revealed the increase, which includes a 10% hourly rate rise and higher increases in some cases. The funding aims to support those facing unfair eviction, homelessness, and legal challenges related to immigration, modern slavery, trafficking, and domestic abuse.

Lord Chancellor Shabana Mahmood emphasised the importance of legal aid as a vital public service, pledging to rebuild the system after years of neglect. “This is an important step as we rebuild our justice system, ensuring it is fit for purpose for the society it serves,” she said.

The Law Society of England and Wales welcomed the changes but stressed the need for broader reforms. President Richard Atkinson highlighted that underfunding in other areas of civil and criminal legal aid continues to harm public access to justice. “Legal aid should be a pillar of public services nationwide,” Atkinson stated, calling for a clear timetable for further investment and reforms.

Research commissioned by the Law Society demonstrates the societal value of legal aid. For example, improving access to housing advice could reduce significant disrepair in rental properties, potentially saving the NHS over £15 million annually.

While this initial investment tackles urgent pressures in the housing and immigration sectors, the Government plans to launch a consultation in January to explore wider reforms. Meanwhile, a £24 million boost for criminal legal aid, announced last month, aims to strengthen support for solicitors in police stations and Youth Courts.

The fee increase is part of a broader effort to make legal aid more sustainable, address court backlogs, and ensure vulnerable individuals can navigate the legal system effectively. Future measures are anticipated to extend support to other areas of civil legal aid, reflecting its essential role in a fair and functioning justice system.