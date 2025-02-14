Background and Context

The County Court at Sheffield recently handed down a judgment in the case of City of Doncaster Council vs Daniel Irvine, concerning breaches of an antisocial behaviour injunction. The case was presided over by His Honour Judge Baddeley, who delivered the sentencing on 21st October 2024.

The Injunction and Breaches

Daniel Irvine was previously subjected to an antisocial behaviour injunction order, initially made on 24th June 2024 and finalised on 27th September 2024. This order prohibited him from entering a specified area in Thorne, Doncaster, including his grandmother's residence at 124 Elmhurst Road.

Despite the injunction, Irvine breached the order on three separate occasions. The first breach occurred on 11th September 2024, leading to his arrest at his grandmother's address. Subsequent breaches were recorded on 11th October and 15th October 2024, each resulting in arrests and court appearances.

Past Offences and Legal History

Irvine's history with the law includes a conviction for criminal damage at his grandmother's home in 2017, followed by a series of breaches of restraining orders. In 2021, he was sentenced to 10 months' imprisonment for perverting the course of justice, related to coercing his grandmother to retract her statement.

His repeated breaches of the restraining orders resulted in multiple prison sentences, highlighting a pattern of non-compliance with court orders.

Sentencing Considerations

In determining the sentence, Judge Baddeley referenced the objectives of sentencing for breaches of civil court injunctions, as outlined in Lovett v Wigan Borough Council [2022]. These objectives include ensuring compliance, punishment, and rehabilitation.

The judge considered the Civil Justice Council guidelines, assessing the degree of harm and culpability. While the harm caused by Irvine's breaches was deemed minimal, his culpability was considered high due to the persistent nature of his actions.

The Sentence

Judge Baddeley sentenced Irvine to six weeks' imprisonment, taking into account aggravating factors such as his grandmother's vulnerability and the history of breaches. Mitigating factors included Irvine's apology and early admission of the breaches.

The sentence was not suspended, reflecting the seriousness of the repeated breaches and the need for a custodial penalty to ensure compliance with the injunction.

Conclusion

This case underscores the legal system's approach to handling breaches of injunctions, balancing the need for punishment and the opportunity for rehabilitation. It also highlights the importance of protecting vulnerable individuals from persistent antisocial behaviour.

