Circle Health Group, the largest private hospital operator in the UK, has announced the appointment of Mehdi Erfan as its new general counsel. Mehdi, who will begin his role on Monday 26th January 2026, joins Circle from Ramsay Health Care UK, where he served as general counsel and group company secretary for the past 13 years. His familiarity with the healthcare sector positions him well to contribute significantly to Circle's future strategies.

Qualifying as a solicitor in 1999, Mehdi has an extensive background, having held senior legal and general counsel roles across various large telecommunications and healthcare organisations. Notably, he was the general counsel for Nations Healthcare prior to its acquisition by Circle Health in June 2007. During his time with Circle, Mehdi played an integral role in shaping the company’s doctors’ engagement model, which was pivotal to its growth trajectory.

After leaving Circle, he took on the role of Head of Legal at the Department of Health. In this capacity, Mehdi was involved in significant initiatives such as the rollout and management of the Independent Sector Treatment Centre programme and the development of the NHS Standard Contract. His broad experience and deep understanding of both legal frameworks and healthcare operations will be invaluable as Circle seeks to enhance and consolidate its position in the competitive UK market.

In his new position, Mehdi will oversee the legal function of Circle and act as group company secretary. As the organisation embarks on an ambitious growth strategy for 2026, Mehdi will be instrumental in advising and supporting Circle’s operating board. “I am delighted to be joining Circle Health Group and to be working alongside an extremely talented team. Circle has ambitious plans, and I am looking forward to supporting my colleagues and the organisation to strengthen and enhance our position in the UK market,” Mehdi commented on his appointment.

Paul Manning, Chief Executive Officer of Circle Health Group, expressed his confidence in Mehdi’s capabilities, stating: “Mehdi is an exceptional talent, and I am delighted to have him with us for the next chapter of Circle’s story. His wealth of experience, knowledge and insight will prove invaluable, and I look forward to having his support as we look to become more competitive commercially and operationally.” With Mehdi's expertise on board, Circle Health Group is poised to navigate the challenges ahead and drive growth in the coming years.