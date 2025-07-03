The Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice has announced that Cindy Butts is the preferred candidate for the position of Standing Advocate. This role is part of the Independent Public Advocate (IPA) established by the Victims and Prisoners Act 2024, which aims to create a new statutory office dedicated to supporting victims of major incidents.

The Standing Advocate will play a crucial role in ensuring that victims fully understand their rights and can access essential emotional and practical support from the very beginning. Additionally, the IPA has the responsibility to advise the government on the necessary reviews following significant incidents. This advisory role will help ensure that victims’ perspectives are directly incorporated into government discussions, influencing decisions on whether further investigations are required and holding authorities accountable.

Cindy Butts' selection as the preferred candidate follows a thorough recruitment process that adhered to the Governance Code on Public Appointments. The role is governed by the Commissioner for Public Appointments and requires a pre-appointment hearing by the Justice Select Committee. These hearings, which are conducted in public, allow for evidence to be presented before a candidate is officially appointed, ensuring an additional layer of scrutiny.

Throughout her career, Cindy Butts has established herself as a highly skilled leader with over two decades’ experience dedicated to enhancing access to justice and addressing inequality. She has held significant roles across various sensitive organisations within the criminal justice, policing, and governmental sectors. Notably, Cindy chaired the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC), where she published the groundbreaking report "Holding up A Mirror to Cricket" in June 2023.

Her extensive track record includes a strong focus on supporting victims and working closely with vulnerable populations. Cindy has dedicated her life to public service and has handled numerous high-profile and delicate matters. This encompasses her time as a Commissioner at the Independent Police Complaints Commission, where she participated in investigating the police response to the Hillsborough disaster. Moreover, she was instrumental in the significant transformation of the Metropolitan Police Service following the landmark Stephen Lawrence inquiry, a vital moment in the pursuit of justice and equality for victims of crime.

Currently, she engages in consultancy work both in the UK and internationally. Additionally, Cindy is a Lay Member of the House of Lords Conduct Committee, where she reviews conduct rules and adjudicates appeals. She also serves as a Senior Independent Panel Member for public appointment assessment panels across various government departments, providing crucial independent oversight on the recruitment of Non-Executive Directors.