CILEx Regulation sets priorities for 2025

CILEx Regulation Limited (CRL) has unveiled its 2025 Corporate Plan, outlining a forward-thinking programme aimed at strengthening the regulation of legal executives and empowering consumers. Building on the success of its 2022-2024 strategy, this ambitious plan marks the first step in delivering CRL’s 2025-2027 Corporate Strategy, which was developed through extensive consultation with professionals, consumer groups, and other stakeholders.

CRL’s strategic objectives for 2025 focus on standards and public trust, access to justice and consumer empowerment, independence and sustainability, and being an authoritative, capable organisation. Reflecting on 2024’s achievements, CRL plans to advance its capability, pursue innovative regulatory models, and enhance the accessibility of its qualifications while ensuring high standards.

Jonathan Rees, Independent Chair of CRL, highlighted the organisation’s commitment to maintaining robust governance, risk-based regulation, and effective engagement with its regulated community. He stated that despite uncertainties surrounding CILEX’s regulatory proposals, CRL remains focused on delivering specialist, proportionate regulation in the public and consumer interest.

Rees also emphasised CRL’s continued contributions to the Legal Services Board’s initiatives, including ongoing competence and empowering consumers. He noted the organisation’s dedication to championing fair access by improving consumer information and exploring technology to minimise regulatory burdens.

This progressive plan underscores CRL’s mission to uphold professional standards, protect consumer interests, and enhance respect for its qualifications, ensuring trust and integrity within the legal profession.