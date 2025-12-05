CILEx Regulation Limited (CRL) has announced the publication of its new Equality, Diversity & Inclusion (EDI) strategy for 2026-2028 along with the 2025 Diversity Data report. The strategy articulates CRL's objectives for the next three years, reaffirming its commitment to fair access within the legal services market, promoting equal opportunities for legal professionals and consumers alike. This newly introduced EDI strategy highlights CRL's journey towards fostering a more equitable, diverse, and inclusive legal profession, utilising research and robust partnerships with various professional bodies and representative organisations.

The 2025 Diversity Data Report plays a significant role in CRL’s EDI approach. Published biennially, this report features the fifth comprehensive collection of diversity data, revealing encouraging trends. The findings suggest that CILEX qualifications continue to provide a vital pathway for individuals from less affluent backgrounds eager to enter the legal field. However, despite the progress, challenges still persist throughout the sector. The Legal Services Board has recently put forward proposals aimed at advancing diversity within the legal profession, and CRL expresses eagerness to collaborate with them and other regulators to drive positive change.

Jonathan Rees, Chair of CILEx Regulation said "Our refreshed EDI strategy continues to focus on improving access to legal services, identifying and addressing the existing barriers faced by those we regulate and ensuring consumers are well served by legal service providers." He further acknowledged the strides made over the last three years in enhancing data related to the backgrounds and careers of those regulated but noted that there remains "much more to do to help those who entered the legal profession via the CILEX route advance professionally.” Rees underscored the importance of EDI, stating, "EDI is for us not an optional extra but central to our purpose of ensuring high standards of professional competence and enhancing respect for and understanding of CLE qualifications."

As CRL moves forward, it aims to deepen its collaboration across the sector, championing the career development of chartered legal executives and thereby enhancing consumer choice and accessibility in legal services.