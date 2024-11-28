CILEx regulation calls for action

CILEx Regulation Ltd (CRL) has published a significant report highlighting the growth of unregulated legal service providers in the UK and the risks posed to consumers. The research, conducted by IRN Legal Reports, reviewed data from the past decade and revealed a growing trend of consumers relying on unregulated providers, particularly through digital portals and AI-driven legal content.

Unregulated legal services encompass activities not classified as reserved under the Legal Services Act 2007, including critical areas such as immigration services, will writing, and estate administration. CRL’s findings underline a lack of consumer awareness about the distinction between regulated and unregulated providers, exposing them to potential safeguarding risks.

Despite prior calls for tighter control of unregulated legal services, no major steps have been taken to expand regulation or mandate accreditation for providers. CRL aims to stimulate sector-wide discussion on these issues, exploring potential regulatory frameworks to better inform and protect consumers.

Jonathan Rees, Chair of CRL, stated: “This study should spark a broader conversation about the future of legal services regulation. A shift towards risk-based regulation, where consumers clearly understand regulatory protections and limitations, is essential. Simplifying choices for consumers and ensuring transparency about providers’ regulatory status is vital.”

CRL has shared the findings with key stakeholders, including the Legal Services Board and the Legal Services Consumer Panel. A roundtable discussion planned for 2025 will explore strategies to address the concerns raised by the report.

With the unregulated sector growing and consumers increasingly engaging with it, CRL’s call to action underscores the urgent need to reform the legal services landscape to prioritise consumer protection and trust.