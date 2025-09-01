CILEx Regulation Limited (CRL) has announced the appointment of Aaron Porter as its new lay board member, effective from 1 September 2025, in place of Professor Alice Belcher. Aaron Porter has a wealth of experience across various board and advisory roles, making him an excellent fit for CRL. Currently, he serves as Chair of BPP University and Deputy Chair of Goldsmiths University. His role at Advance HE is significant, where he leads governance activities for their national development programme, providing support to university members, boards, and councils. Porter has also contributed to governance and effectiveness reviews for more than fifty universities across the United Kingdom.

In addition to his higher education commitments, Aaron holds the position of non-executive director at the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries. He is also on the council of a statutory healthcare regulator and serves as a trustee of a London theatre. Notably, he previously held the position of President of the National Union of Students during the crucial discussions surrounding tuition fees. His impressive portfolio includes serving on the Council of the University of Leicester and holding positions on the Boards of Endsleigh Insurance, UCAS, the Higher Education Academy, and the Office of the Independent Adjudicator.

Jonathan Rees, chair of the CRL Board, expressed enthusiasm about the appointment, stating, “We’re thrilled to welcome Aaron to the Board. He was selected from a highly competitive field and will bring a broad range of experiences in regulation, higher and legal education. I’d also like to thank Alice Belcher for her outstanding contribution to CILEx Regulation over the past six years.”

Aaron Porter shared his thoughts on joining the CRL Board, saying, "I am delighted to be joining the Board of CRL at this important time. I look forward to working with the Board and Executive to ensure consumers’ interests are well served and that the profession continues to thrive.” His arrival signals CRL's commitment to enhancing governance and effectiveness in the legal sector.