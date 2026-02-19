On Monday 23 February 2026, the Court of Appeal will conduct a pivotal hearing regarding the appeal filed by the Chartered Institute of Legal Executives (CILEX) against the Mazur judgment delivered in September last year. This judicial session is set to start at 2pm in Court 73 of the Court of Appeal. Notably, the court will not be in session on Tuesday 24 February, resuming hearings on Wednesday 25 and Thursday 26 February. To enhance accessibility, the proceedings will be streamed live on the Court of Appeal’s YouTube channel, allowing a wider audience to follow this crucial legal event.

Ahead of the hearing, CILEX chief executive Jennifer Coupland voiced her concerns, stating “Since the judgment in Mazur was handed down last year, CILEX has had serious concerns about its impact on the legal sector.” Coupland expressed that “the consequences for many of our members have been profound but the shock waves go far beyond CILEX, affecting the operation of law firms, local government and law centres.” She also emphasised the significance of the matter, noting that “given CILEX members are more likely to come from groups traditionally underrepresented in the legal profession, the judgment threatens diversity in the law as well as restricting competition and access to justice.”

The hearing presents a historic occasion for CILEX’s arguments to be evaluated together with interventions from various stakeholders within the legal profession, such as the Law Centres Network and the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers. Coupland reflected on this opportunity, saying “this is a vital opportunity for those arguments to be aired and properly considered by the courts.” She expressed hope for a prompt ruling that delivers clarity for both CILEX members and the broader profession, concluding with gratitude towards the legal team, who are acting pro bono for this significant case.

CILEX is being ably represented pro bono by a team comprising Nick Bacon KC, head of 4 New Square, Helen Evans KC, Teen Jui Chow and Faye Metcalfe of 4 New Square, Iain Miller, a partner, and Stephen Nelson and Phoebe Alexander, senior associates, at City law firm Kingsley Napley, alongside Greg Cox, managing partner of Simpson Millar.