Last week at CILEX’s annual member conference in Birmingham, justice minister Sarah Sackman praised the organisation for its commitment to inclusivity within the legal profession. She noted that CILEX has opened doors to individuals from under-represented groups, demonstrating how the rest of the legal sector can learn from its example. The minister expressed her gratitude to CILEX members “for your skill, for your dedication and for your professionalism”, adding that the institute itself is “a champion of fairness, inclusion and opportunity in the law”.

Calling CILEX an “engine of social mobility”, Ms Sackman highlighted the diversity among its members, with over three-quarters being women, a similar proportion being state school educated, and nearly two-thirds being the first in their family to pursue university education. She stated, “If we are going to truly serve the public, then we need to look like them,” emphasising the importance of diverse perspectives in enhancing the justice system.

Furthermore, the minister indicated that the government is actively working to remove barriers for CILEX lawyers, referencing ongoing legislative efforts, including provisions in the Victims and Courts Bill aimed at enabling chartered legal executives to become Crown Prosecutors. Currently confined to solicitors and barristers, this move to “widen the talent pool” is crucial for creating a stronger justice system.

Addressing apprehensions surrounding the Mazur ruling, Ms Sackman assured members that she takes these issues seriously and is committed to helping them thrive. She convened an urgent meeting last month with key stakeholders, assuring that steps are being taken to rectify the situation.

Influential CILEX figures were also acknowledged, including CEO Jennifer Coupland, whose efforts in communication and problem-solving have not gone unnoticed. The minister remarked, “We'll do all that we can to move past it so that you can continue to thrive.”

During her speech, Ms Sackman portrayed a candid picture of the challenges facing the justice system, but she conveyed optimism about ongoing rebuilding efforts. “This is going to be a national team effort to restore our justice system to where it should be,” she said, imploring all legal professionals to work collaboratively for the betterment of the system.

CILEX President Sara Fowler echoed these sentiments, stating that the minister’s visit provided “a huge deal of comfort” amid challenging times. She spoke of the significant impact CILEX has had on her life and championed the community’s role within the wider legal market, asserting her pride in being part of CILEX. The conference served as a moment to celebrate their shared values and ambitions for the future, reinforcing their commitment to inclusivity and innovation in the legal profession.