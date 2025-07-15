The Chartered Institute of Legal Executives (CILEX) has announced a significant leadership change with the appointment of NHS lawyer Sara Fowler as the new President and Jennifer Coupland as the Chief Executive Officer. Fowler, who is set to begin her term as the 62nd President on 16 July, brings a wealth of experience from the NHS, where she serves as the Head of Clinical Services at Barking, Havering and Redbridge NHS Trust. In addition, she is a joint head of the Covid-19 Inquiry team for both her trust and Barts Health NHS Trust.

Fowler expressed her commitment to enhancing the visibility and recognition of CILEX members within the legal profession, stating, “CILEX has made huge strides in recent years, gaining recognition for its members’ skills and expertise, but the perception of many in the profession has not always kept pace with the reality. I want to build on the work of my predecessors, engaging with the judiciary, regulators, employers and policy makers, to ensure that all CILEX qualified professionals, be they CILEX judges, partners, Chartered Paralegals or newly qualified CILEX Lawyers, are rightly recognised.”

Sara’s personal journey to success, having grown up in the care system and becoming a qualified lawyer through the CILEX apprenticeship scheme, has shaped her vision for the organisation. Reflecting on her early struggles, she remarked, “At 18, I was a single mum living in a hostel with very little support but I knew I wanted more. I started from scratch at college, eventually gaining a law degree before beginning my career as a paralegal in a City firm. Studying with CILEX alongside full-time work allowed me to qualify as a lawyer and get where I am today.” She emphasised CILEX's commitment to inclusivity and opportunity, declaring, “That is what CILEX represents: a profession that rewards resilience, opens doors and sees talent for what it is, not where it comes from.”

Jennifer Coupland, who will take up her position in September, joins CILEX from London South Bank University where she served as Pro Vice-Chancellor for Skills. With a robust background in education and apprenticeship development, she previously led the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education for five years. Coupland highlighted the importance of CILEX's role in making the legal profession more accessible, stating, “CILEX plays a critical role in the legal profession, widening access to justice, and opening careers in law to people from a wide range of backgrounds.”

Jennifer also expressed excitement about her collaboration with Fowler to transform legal education, stating, “I am also looking forward to working with Sara as we share an ambition to put CILEX at the forefront of the legal profession. The world of law is changing fast and CILEX is committed to training lawyers and paralegals to keep ahead of the pack.” Both leaders share a vision of leveraging the changes brought about by advancements in technology, particularly artificial intelligence, to enhance CILEX's standing and relevance in the legal field.

CILEX Chair Eileen Milner welcomed the new appointments at a pivotal time for the institute, noting, “I am pleased to welcome Sara and Jennifer to their new roles at an important time for CILEX, as we look to build on our proud history, support our members to thrive in their careers, drive change in the sector and grow our reach and impact.” Eileen praised Fowler for her authentic connection to CILEX’s ethos and Coupland for her wealth of knowledge in education and training.

Fowler and Coupland will succeed Craig Hamer and Yanthé Richardson, respectively, as they take the reins of CILEX into a new chapter focused on expansion, inclusivity, and modernisation in the legal profession.