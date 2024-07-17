CILEX moves towards changing regulatory delegation to SRA

At its meeting on 16 July, the CILEX board reviewed the letter from the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) expressing willingness to regulate CILEX members. Alongside this, the board examined updated proposal documents, stakeholder and consumer feedback, and impact assessments from recent SRA consultations.

The CILEX board affirmed its belief in the validity of its case for change and deemed a regulatory delegation shift to be in the public interest. The next steps involve collaborating with the SRA to finalise the application details for the Legal Services Board. This collaboration will ensure that the benefits identified for consumers are fully realised and demonstrable.

A public session of the CILEX board in October 2024 will decide whether to proceed with the application to transfer regulatory delegation from CILEx Regulation to the SRA.